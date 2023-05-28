1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Atlanta graduation party One person has died and another was injured in a shooting that happened at a graduation party in Atlanta early Sunday. (WSB/WSB)

ATLANTA — One person has died and another was injured in a shooting that happened at a graduation party in Atlanta early Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

The Atlanta Police Department told WSB-TV that officers were called about a person who was shot outside of Benjamin E. Mays High School around 2:30 a.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, the news outlet reported.

Soon after, a 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers told WSB-TV that they learned that the boy was shot in the same incident.

Investigators believe that there was some kind of confrontation that happened at a graduation party earlier that night that led up to the shooting, according to the news station. Investigators are working with Atlanta Public School officials to figure out what happened.

The victims’ identities have not been released. No arrests have been made.