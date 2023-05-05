Man arrested in connection with burning body found in open field; 2nd suspect sought

Suspect arrested in connection to burning body found in open field; searching for another suspect Officials are searching for a second suspect who may be involved in an incident where a victim was found in an open field in Ruskin, Florida last month and was set on fire. Another suspect has already been arrested. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office/Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

RUSKIN, Fla. — Officials are searching for a second suspect who may be involved in the burning of a body found in an open field in Ruskin last month. Another suspect has already been arrested.

In a news release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that on April 21, Christian Segura-Alvarez was arrested in connection to the body. He is facing charges including second-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The second suspect was identified as Carlos Almaraz-Barbosa and detectives are looking for him. He had active warrants out for second-degree murder, abuse of a dead human body, tampering with physical evidence and grand theft of a motor vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The body was found on April 15 after officials with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue were called out to Will Scarlett Avenue, according to WFLA. A driver reportedly spotted what they thought was a mannequin burning. It turned out to be a human body.

After extinguishing the fire, officials determined that the victim had upper body trauma, according to the Times. Deputies were unable to identify the body due to the severity of the burns, the newspaper reported.

The victim was identified by the newspaper as Efrain Ibarra-Barcenas, 44. The sheriff’s office has not yet confirmed his identity.

“As law enforcement officers, we witness devastating tragedies, but nothing could prepare you for the level of inhumanity in this investigation,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “Our detectives worked with an unwavering determination to pursue every lead and analyze every piece of evidence until they uncovered the truth behind this senseless act of violence.

“While we believe this to be an isolated incident, this man clearly has no regard for human life, and we are committed to closing this case with his arrest. ... I urge anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward and help us to bring this victim’s family the closure they deserve.”