1 killed, 9 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Arizona on Saturday, authorities said.
According to fire officials, the five-vehicle crash occurred in Phoenix at about 12:45 p.m. MST, KTVK reported. Fire officials said that nine adults and a teen were taken to an area hospital, according to the television station. One of the adults died.
The teen and two adults are in critical condition, according to KNXV-TV. One other adult was in extremely critical condition, while the other five people were in stable condition, according to KSAZ-TV.
It is unclear what led to the crash, KPNX-TV reported.
Police have closed down 67th Avenue between Camelback Road and Hazelwood Street in both directions, according to KSAZ.
An investigation is ongoing.