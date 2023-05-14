1 killed, 9 injured after 4-vehicle crash in Chicago neighborhood

Chicago crash: Four vehicles were involved in a South Side of Chicago crash that killed one person and injured nine. (Chicago Fire Department)

CHICAGO — One person was killed and nine others -- including three children -- were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Chicago’s South Side on Saturday.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, seven adults were initially reported to be in critical condition, WLS-TV reported. The three children are 9, 5 and 2 years old and are in good condition at an area hospital, police told the television station.

Chicago police said one male was driving northbound in a sedan on South Torrence Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. CDT, WGN-TV reported.

Update on the EMS Plan 2 @ 12700 S. Torrence for the 3 car accident. Seven (7) adults ranging from red to grave condition, Three (3) pediatric patients ranging yellow to red condition. All trans to various trauma hospitals (2) pic.twitter.com/NkCKDvbQQM — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2023

The male allegedly drove into oncoming southbound traffic and hit an SUV head-on that was driven by a 30-year-old man and had four passengers, according to the television station.

A 24-year-old man driving a pickup truck attempted to avoid the crash and hit a light pole, WFLD-TV reported. A fourth driver, a 58-year-old woman driving an SUV, also crashed, according to WGN.

The driver of the sedan was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to WLS.

No citations have been issued and an investigation is ongoing, police said.