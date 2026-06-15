1 dead, 22 hurt after tent collapses during storm in Virginia ‘In a matter of five seconds the tent was gone,’ the church’s pastor said.

File photo. Tragedy struck the church during an outdoor celebration of its 20th anniversary, as a severe storm caused a tent to collapse. One person died and 22 were injured.

MONETA, Va. — One person died and 22 others were injured on Friday after a tent collapsed during a severe storm at a southwestern Virginia church, authorities said.

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According to a news release from Bedford County officials, the tent collapsed at about 6:45 p.m. ET during an outdoor service at EastLake Community Church in Moneta.

Bedford County Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Abbey Johnston said that 11 people were taken to an area hospital, while 11 other members of the congregation were treated and released at the scene, WDBJ reported.

The man who died was identified as Bob Stouffer, EastLake pastor Troy Keaton told the television station.

Stouffer, 85, was an original member of the church, and he traveled with his wife from Pennsylvania to be part of the celebration, according to the television station.

Bedford County officials said that before the tent collapsed, a “severe storm cell” containing heavy rain, lightning and strong winds moved through the area. Officials said the severe weather was the cause of the collapse.

Officials added that the tent had passed an inspection by county officials on June 9. The roughly 21,000-square-foot tent was rented and had a capacity of 1,500 people, Johnston said.

According to the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, Virginia, the area was under a severe thunderstorm watch when the tent collapsed, USA Today reported. Forecasters were predicting the possibility of hail, lightning and wind gusts of near-hurricane strength of up to 70 mph, according to the newspaper.

VIRGINIA: A tent collapses at a church service, kills one person, injuries over 20 others.👇 https://t.co/dOenzS0Wob — WBBJ7News (@WBBJ7News) June 13, 2026

“Friday night was a celebration of 20 years of God’s amazing work here and it turned into something very devastating for us and so we are trusting the Lord and holding on to each other and walking with the Lord to get through this,” Keaton told WDBJ.

Keaton wrote in a social media post that the high winds sent the tent airborne, WTVR reported.

“We had some opening music for 30 minutes, we finished that,” Keaton said. “We recognized that a storm was coming, we sent the kids in and started the first song.

“About halfway through the first song, I grabbed the microphone and went on stage and was preparing to dismiss the crowd to their cars, and in a matter of five seconds the tent was gone.”

Emergency personnel from other communities responded to assist, WDBJ reported. They included first responders from Roanoke County, Franklin County, the City of Roanoke, and the City of Lynchburg, according to the television station.

The church held a service on Sunday morning, WDBJ reported.

Moneta is located 25 miles east of Roanoke.

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