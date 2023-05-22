1 child dead, another missing after swept away by California river

Fresno County: One child is confirmed as dead and Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are still searching for the second child. (Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — An 8-year-old child died on Sunday and a 4-year-old is still missing after they were swept away in a central California river on Sunday, authorities said.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the children were near the swift waters of the Kings River, KFSN-TV reported.

Deputies were called shortly before 2 p.m. PDT to the bottom of the Pine Flat Dam, according to the television station. Police spokesperson Tony Botti said the two children were reportedly missing near the river, just below the dam, the Fresno Bee reported.

Deputies confirmed finding the dead child about an hour after being called to the scene, according to KFNS.

Water rescue teams continue to search for the 4-year-old, KMPH-TV reported.

Deputies have not said how the 8-year-old girl died, according to KFSN.

