Travis Barker inspires Madame Tussauds' "most tatted figure ever"

Travis Barker now has his own Madame Tussauds figure.

The wax recreation of the blink-182 drummer was unveiled at the Las Vegas attraction Sunday, October 22.

"The figure is adorned in an outfit donated by Barker and is styled in one of his signature looks, an all black outfit featuring a leather jacket, boots, pants and a studded belt," a press release reads. "Barker's figure also features silver jewelry including nose rings, a chain necklace and a replicated wedding ring."

Additionally, the figure recreates Barker's many unique tattoos, holding the distinction as the "most tatted figure ever created by Madame Tussauds."

"I'm honored, I'm flattered, I'm shocked," Barker says. "It looks so f****** real."

Barker and blink were in Vegas to headline the When We Were Young festival, which took place October 21-22.

