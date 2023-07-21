Travis Barker pays tribute to young fan who died from cancer

Travis Barker has paid tribute to a young fan named Alex Etheridge, who died recently after being diagnosed with cancer.

Etheridge, who, like Barker, also played drums, previously met up with the Blink-182 rocker after a local news report on his story went viral. In a comment on an Instagram post announcing Etheridge's passing, Barker shares a letter that he'd hoped to send to Alex before he was gone.

"You're one of the nicest people I've met," the letter reads. "You are so talented in so many ways. You're a great songwriter, drummer and musician ... I could've hung out with you for days if we had more time. Even with everything you were going through you were so strong, happy and present taking it all in."

Barker shares that he was writing the letter as he learned of Etheridge's death.

"I will keep my time with Alex close to my heart forever," Barker writes. "His impact on my was life changing and I will carry it with me forever on every stage I play on and in every prayer."

