Travis Barker, Josh Klinghoffer & more taking part in ASCAP Foundation Holiday Auction

Travis Barker and Josh Klinghoffer are taking part in the 2023 ASCAP Foundation Holiday Auction.

The blink-182 drummer has contributed a signed and used drum head and drumsticks, while the ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist and current Pearl Jam touring member is offering an hourlong virtual meet-and-greet session.

Also up for auction is a guitar from the 2004 ASCAP Pop Music Awards signed by Metallica and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and posters signed by Tenacious D and Papa Roach.

The auction is open now through December 14. Proceeds will benefit the ASCAP Foundation, which is "dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs."

For more info, visit ASCAPFoundation.org/auction23.

