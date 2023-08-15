Travis Barker gets new "Time Flies" tattoo

Travis Barker is adding some new ink.

In a since-expired Instagram Story captured by E! News, the Blink-182 drummer posted a photo of a fresh tattoo on his wrist reading, "Time Flies."

The photo didn't include any other context on the meaning of the tattoo, but E! notes it could be related to Barker's return to flying on airplanes with the help of wife Kourtney Kardashian. Barker had long stopped flying after he was involved in a 2008 plane crash, which killed four of the six people onboard. Along with Barker, the other survivor was Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, who died a year later from a drug overdose.

Barker reportedly took his first flight since the crash in 2021 with Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Barker and Kardashian are expecting their first child together. Kardashian revealed the news during a June Blink concert with a reference to the "All the Small Things" video.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.