(Trash)Basket Case: Green Day turned into Garbage Pail Kids cards

Befitting of a band known for an album called Dookie, Green Day has officially been turned into Garbage Pail Kids.

The Topps trading card company has announced a run of Garbage Pail Kids cards inspired by the "American Idiot" rockers, featuring punny and gross recreations of members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool.

"This special collab features a full 100-card A & B Name Base Set, all inspired by our history as a band," Green Day says. "Billie Boogers. Burnt Dirnt. Tricky Tre. Yeah, we went there."

You can visit Topps.com for more info, though the Green Day Garbage Pail Kids packs are currently sold out.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.