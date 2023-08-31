The Tragically Hip announces 25th anniversary 'Phantom Power' ﻿reissue

Universal Music Canada

By Josh Johnson

The Tragically Hip has announced a deluxe reissue of the band's 1998 album, Phantom Power, in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The expanded set, due out November 3, includes five previously unreleased tracks from the original Phantom Power sessions, as well as alternate takes and an entire live recording from a 1998 Pittsburgh show. You can listen to one of the bonus tracks, "Bumblebee," now via digital outlets.

Phantom Power was the Hip's sixth album and spawned the single "Poets."

The Phantom Power reissue is one of several archival releases from the Hip following the death of frontman Gord Downie in 2017. The group will celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2024 with a reissue of their 1989 debut album, Up to Here, as well as a four-part documentary.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

