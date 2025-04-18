Track list for Sleep Token's 'Even in Arcadia' album revealed

The track list for Sleep Token's upcoming album, Even in Arcadia, is no longer a secret.

Spotify has unveiled the names for each of the record's 10 songs. Alongside the previously released "Emergence" and "Caramel," titles include "Look to Windward," "Gethsemane" and "Infinite Baths."

Even in Arcadia will be released May 9. It's the follow-up to Sleep Token's 2023 breakout album, Take Me Back to Eden.

Sleep Token will launch a U.S. tour in support of Even in Arcadia in September. The outing is already completely sold out.

Here's the Even in Arcadia track list:

"Look to Windward"

"Emergence"

"Past Self"

"Dangerous"

"Caramel"

"Even in Arcadia"

"Provider"

"Damocles"

"Gethsemane"

"Infinite Baths"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.