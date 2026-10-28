Top 10 trending travel destinations for 2027

Expedia reports that travelers are leaning towards off-the-beaten-path destinations for 2027, with interest surging in places like South Lake Tahoe, Hyogo, and Punta del Este.

Travelers are set to favor more off-the-beaten-path destinations in 2027 as people increasingly look to avoid crowds and try out undiscovered locations when they get away. The Unpack '27 Travel Trends report from Expedia identified 10 destinations seeing a surge in year-over-year traveler interest based on the platform's flight and lodging searches. These are the destinations set to be among 2027's most popular places to visit.

2027’s Top Trending Destinations

View of Lake Tahoe nestled among pine trees in California. (Stacker/Stacker)

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1. South Lake Tahoe, California, US

South Lake Tahoe shines for year-round travel, and visitors are catching on. It had a 195% increase in year-over-year search interest. Spring and summer offer pleasant weather for riding the Heavenly Mountain Gondola to take in panoramic lake views, hiking shoreline trails, or spending sunny afternoons kayaking. In the fall, rich colors transform Lake Tahoe's forests into prime leaf-peeping spots, while the area's famous ski slopes and après-ski scene keep things lively throughout the colder winter months.

A view of the Himehi Castle in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. (Stacker/Stacker)

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2. Hyogo, Japan

Hyogo Prefecture is a perfect choice for travelers hoping to experience as many of Japan's diverse landscapes and cultural traditions as possible in a single trip. The prefecture had a 95% search increase since last year, and blends centuries of history with some of Japan's most celebrated hot spring culture. Travelers can stroll through Himeji Castle, one of the country's most iconic and best-preserved feudal landmarks, before unwinding in the therapeutic baths of Arima Onsen, one of Japan's oldest hot spring towns. For foodies, Hyogo also offers world-class dining experiences, particularly featuring locally sourced Kobe beef and snow crab.

Aerial view of the coastline and city of Piriápolis in Uruguay. (Stacker/Stacker)

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3. Punta del Este, Uruguay

Punta del Este is one of South America's most glamorous coastal destinations and saw a 65% increase in travel interest driven by its combination of dazzling beaches and a thriving nightlife scene. Most visitors spend their days relaxing at oceanfront cafés, photographing the famous La Mano sculpture rising from the sand, and sunbathing on Playa Brava and Playa Mansa. Adventurous travelers may also enjoy planning day trips to nearby islands, including boat rides to see historic ruins on Isla Gorriti or sea lions on Isla de Lobos.

Red rock formations near Sedona in Arizona. (Stacker/Stacker)

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4. Sedona, Arizona, US

The landscape around Sedona feels almost otherworldly, with towering red-rock formations, scenic canyon overlooks, and winding desert trails contributing to a 55% jump in travel interest from visitors seeking both adventure and relaxation. Popular hiking spots include Cathedral Rock, Bell Rock, and Oak Creek Canyon, while wellness retreats and spa resorts serve as a tranquil refuge at the end of the day.

View of the boardwalk of Dongbaekseom Island in Busan, South Korea. (Stacker/Stacker)

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5. Busan, South Korea

South Korea's second-largest city is becoming an increasingly popular alternative to Seoul, reflected by a 50% bump in year-over-year search interest. Busan has a strong coastal identity, giving travelers access to exceptional seafood, cliffside skywalks, and a dynamic mix of modern city life and traditional Korean culture. Highlights include the Jagalchi Fish Market, Gamcheon Culture Village and Haeundae Beach, which offers fantastic views of the city skyline.

A lane of thatched-roof parasols and wooden sun loungers along the beach of Isla Holbox in Mexico. (Stacker/Stacker)

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6. Holbox, Mexico

This car-free tropical paradise is just off the coast of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula inside the Yum Balam Nature Reserve. The island is known for its vibrant street art and pristine wilderness. Searches for Holbox have grown by 45% in the past year. Travelers should visit between May and September for the most memorable trip, since this window encompasses the peak times to watch wild flamingos along the shores of Punta Mosquito, swim with gentle whale sharks in turquoise waters, and experience the magical sight of bioluminescence around Punta Cocos.

A rooftop view of Perugia in the Umbria region of Italy. (Stacker/Stacker)

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7. Perugia, Italy

Perugia's timeless appeal is underscored by a 35% surge in search interest over the past year. The city was first established in the sixth century B.C.E. and still showcases well-preserved Etruscan and medieval architecture. Sightseeing highlights include historic landmarks like the Fontana Maggiore, scenic walks along Via dell'Acquedotto, medieval and Renaissance art exhibits in the Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria and sweeping views from the Belvedere Giardini Carducci observation deck.

View looking toward the coast and river from the Razorback Lookout on Razorback Hill in Tweed Heads, New South Wales, Australia. (Stacker/Stacker)

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8. The Tweed, New South Wales, Australia

In contrast to the stuffy, drab reputation of the fabric it shares a name with, the Tweed region in New South Wales is one of Australia's hidden gems. The area has seen a 35% increase in year-over-year travel interest as more people catch on to its compelling mix of a rapidly growing farm-to-table food scene, rich Aboriginal heritage and world-class surf culture, all encompassed in a lush natural landscape. Adventure-seeking visitors should make sure to take the scenic drive around the Wollumbin Caldera (also known as Mount Warning), go on hinterland hikes through the ancient Gondwana Rainforests and hit the surf breaks on Fingal Beach.

View of the Prince of Wales Hotel in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada. (Stacker/Stacker)

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9. Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada

Niagara-on-the-Lake feels like a storybook version of wine country, between its historic Victorian buildings, charming flower-lined streets, and rolling vineyard landscapes. This Ontario town, which had a 35% year-over-year spike in travel interest, is a great choice for romantic getaways built around winery tours, leisurely countryside bike rides and downtown date nights. The annual Icewine Festival in January is a must for wine lovers who want to sample the Niagara region's delectably sweet specialty.

A view of Chichester Cathedral from the ship canal in West Sussex, England. (Stacker/Stacker)

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10. Chichester, United Kingdom

Rounding out the list, search interest in Chichester has climbed by 30% thanks to travelers intrigued by the city's distinctly English cultural identity and its deep-rooted Roman and Anglo-Saxon heritage. Visitors can attend performances at the Chichester Festival Theatre (one of the country's most renowned playhouses), explore historic landmarks such as the well-preserved Roman walls or venture outside the city to the dramatic white chalk cliffs of the nearby South Downs.



This story was produced by Expedia and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.