Tool's Maynard James Keenan performs in drag during Florida's Welcome to Rockville festival

Tool's set at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, appeared to protest the bills Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed targeting the LGBTQ community.

One of the bills bans minors from seeing "adult live performances," which has been criticized for restricting drag show performances. "Adult live performances" are defined, in part, as depicting "the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation ... breasts."

During Tool's Welcome to Rockville set, frontman Maynard James Keenan wore just that, as well as a blond wig and lipstick. You can see photos from the performance via Consequence.net.

The Florida legislation also allows the state to take temporary custody of transgender people under 18 who receive gender-affirming care and requires transgender people to use the bathrooms for the gender they were assigned at birth. Additionally, education on gender identity and sexual orientation will be restricted from prekindergarten through eighth grade, with instruction in further grades limited to being "age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

