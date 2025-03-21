Tool's Justin Chancellor featured on new Peter Murphy song, 'The Artroom Wonder'

Tool bassist Justin Chancellor is featured on a new song by goth icon Peter Murphy.

The track is called "The Artroom Wonder," which Murphy says reflects when he and former Bauhaus bandmate Daniel Ash were in school and would be "listening to the mysterious sixth-year cool intelligentsia that have gathered in the artroom."

"We have dared to enter their conclave, and the music coming from it was intriguing," Murphy explains. "We discover that the song being played is [David Bowie's] 'The Bewlay Brothers,' highly intelligent, mystical and sensual, with the singer's voice as seductive as anyone I'd ever heard."

You can listen to "The Artroom Wonder" now.

"The Artroom Wonder" follows Murphy's song "Swoon," which features Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor. Both tracks will appear on Murphy's upcoming album, Silver Shade, due out May 9.

