Tool's Adam Jones feels "so honored" to be playing Power Trip festival, previews fall tour set lis

2017 The Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

It's been a long time since Tool was considered a "young" band, but compared to the other artists on the much-anticipated Power Trip festival, they'll be the — relative — new guys.

Along with Maynard James Keenan and company, the three-day event includes Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.

"We're so honored to be asked and to be put in the basket with these other legendary bands," guitarist Adam Jones tells Pollstar. "Are you kidding? Iconic."

"If I died tomorrow, I'd be, like, 'Oh my God, I can’t believe my life and stuff I've gotten to do,'" he adds. "I'm the luckiest guy in the world. If you told me when I was 12 that I'd be doing this, I'd be, like, 'God, get outta here.'"

Power Trip, which takes place October 6-8 in Indio, California, falls during Tool's upcoming fall tour, which Jones teases might feature some updates to the set list.

"We've added to the show," Jones shares. "We haven't played all the markets and definitely want people to see what we're doing. We might dig a couple oldies out and angle our set list a little bit, and the rhythm of it. And we got some new visuals, which are very cool."

