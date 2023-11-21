Tool's Adam Jones announces Flying V Collector’s Edition guitar with Gibson

Tool's Adam Jones has announced a new signature guitar with Gibson.

The Flying V Collector's Edition was created by the Gibson Custom Lab, and is "designed and built to reflect [Jones'] preference for heavier guitars," a press release states.

Only 50 of the guitars were made and each goes for the not-so-low price of $19,999. If you've got that kind of money burning a hole in your pocket, you can check out Gibson.com for more info.

Jones has long worked with Gibson and its subsidiary Epiphone. Among their collaborations is the Les Paul Custom Art Collection, which consists of seven recreations of Jones' beloved Silverburst Les Paul featuring unique artwork.

