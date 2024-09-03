Tool headlining 2025 South American Lollapaloozas

Tool is among the headliners for the 2025 South American Lollapaloozas.

The festivals, which take place March 21-23 in Chile and Argentina and March 28-30 in Brazil, will mark the "Schism" rockers' debut performances in South America.

Other artists playing include Foster the People, The Marías, girl in red and Fontaines D.C.

For the full lineups and all ticket info, visit LollapaloozaCl.com, LollapaloozaAr.com or LollapaloozaBr.com.

The U.S. Lollapalooza takes place annually in Chicago's Grant Park. The 2024 edition included headliners blink-182, The Killers and Hozier. The 2025 dates and lineup have yet to be announced.

