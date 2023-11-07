Tool adds more dates to 2024 tour

Tool has added a pair of extra dates to their 2024 U.S. tour.

The newly announced shows take place January 30 and February in Corpus Christi and El Paso, Texas, respectively. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the Tool Army fan club have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, November 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tool's 2024 tour runs from January 10 in Baltimore to February 18 in Las Vegas and includes stops at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. They're also currently on a North American tour, which concludes November 21 in Toronto.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ToolBand.com.

Along with the Tool dates, frontman Maynard James Keenan's 2024 also includes playing shows with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle on the Sessanta tour in honor of his 60th birthday.

