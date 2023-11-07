Tool adds more dates to 2024 tour

2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3 Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball (Taylor Hill)

By Josh Johnson

Tool has added a pair of extra dates to their 2024 U.S. tour.

The newly announced shows take place January 30 and February in Corpus Christi and El Paso, Texas, respectively. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the Tool Army fan club have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, November 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tool's 2024 tour runs from January 10 in Baltimore to February 18 in Las Vegas and includes stops at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. They're also currently on a North American tour, which concludes November 21 in Toronto.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ToolBand.com.

Along with the Tool dates, frontman Maynard James Keenan's 2024 also includes playing shows with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle on the Sessanta tour in honor of his 60th birthday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!