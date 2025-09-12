Toni Cornell, daughter of Chris Cornell, premieres new song, ‘Campari’

Toni Cornell and Many Hats Distribution
By Jill Lances
Toni Cornell, the daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, is out with a new song.

The 20-year-old (she turns 21 on Thursday) has released the new track "Campari," described as capturing "the essence of an early 20s coming of age story." A press release notes that the song "pairs as well with 'a getting ready' playlist and a cocktail in hand, as it does a solo walk in the park, both effortlessly making the listener the star of their own show."

This isn’t the first song Cornell has released. In November she dropped the tune "Sunset of Your Love" and followed that up in May with "Little B****." She also released a cover of The Beach Boys song "God Only Knows" in July, which she dedicated to late Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, who died in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

