Tom Morello celebrates mom's 100th birthday with Jack Black-led Ozzy Osbourne cover

Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello's mother, Mary, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, October 1, and the festivities included a Jack Black-led cover of the Ozzy Osbourne song "Mr. Crowley."

The Tenacious D frontman handled lead vocals during the performance, which also featured Tom's son Roman on guitar displaying shredding skills inherited from his dad, as well as viral drumming prodigy Yoyoka, who previously rocked Foo Fighters' "The Pretender" on Ellen.

"Mary Morello's 100th bday celebration featured a stirring rendition of ... 'Mr. Crowley' performed by @jackblack and a kick a** band of 12 & 13 year olds!" Tom writes in an Instagram post alongside footage of the cover. "Mary was pleased!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!