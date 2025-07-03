Tom Morello announces release date for upcoming 'Pretend You Remember Me' single

Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser (Jennifer Pottheiser/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Tom Morello has announced the release date for his upcoming solo single, "Pretend You Remember Me."

The track is set to premiere on July 10. You can presave it now, and hear a 20-second preview via the Rage Against the Machine guitarist's Facebook.

"This song is dedicated to all the families torn apart by state violence and injustice," Morello previously said.

"Pretend You Remember Me" will follow Morello's 2024 single, "Soldier in the Army of Love," which he recorded with his son Roman Morello. Upon its release, "Solider in the Army of Love" was described as the lead single off Morello's "first ever full-length solo rock album."

In addition to prepping new music, Morello is preparing to be the musical director for Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning reunion and farewell concert, taking place Saturday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

