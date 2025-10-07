Tom Morello teases upcoming solo album 'relentless in its big guitar riffs'

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello has put out plenty of material on his own, but now he's prepping his "first-ever solo rock album."

"I really wanted to make ... a record that is relentless in its big guitar riffs, relentless in its inventive guitar solos," Morello tells Billboard Español.

Morello's previously released three albums under his own name, The Atlas Underground, The Atlas Underground Fire and The Atlas Underground Flood, but those all featured guest vocalists and brought in electronic elements. He's also recorded acoustic folk music with his project The Nightwatchmen.

With his upcoming album, which is due out in 2026, Morello also wanted to showcase his teenage son Roman Morello, who he calls a "tremendous guitar player." He hopes the record "welcomes [Roman] and his ideas into it, as a new generation who has this Morello DNA of rock 'n' roll power."

You can catch Morello playing a run of U.S. tour dates starting in November.

