Tom Morello supports Bruce Springsteen amid 'tussle with the president'

In an unsurprising turn of events, Tom Morello has voiced his support for Bruce Springsteen amid his feud with President Donald Trump.

During the opening night of his Land of Hope and Dreams tour in England earlier in May, The Boss told the crowd, "In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration."

Trump then shot back by calling Springsteen "highly overrated" and a "pushy, obnoxious jerk." He also called for an investigation into the musician's support for 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Springsteen has since released a new live EP recorded during the Land of Hope and Dreams tour, complete with his Trump comments.

While introducing a cover of Springsteen's "The Ghost of Tom Joad" during his set at the Boston Calling festival, Morello dedicated the performance to Bruce.

"He's been in a tussle with the president lately," Morello says in fan-shot footage from the performance. "Bruce is going after Trump 'cause Bruce's whole life has been about truth, justice, democracy, equality. Trump's mad at him because Bruce draws a much bigger audience."

Morello added of Trump, "F*** that guy."

In addition to their shared political differences with Trump, Morello and Springsteen played together when the Rage Against the Machine guitarist briefly toured in the E Street Band.

Other musicians who've expressed their support for Springsteen include Eddie Vedder and Robert Plant.

