Tom Morello shreds with Stray Kids & Young Miko on new '﻿Arcane﻿' song, "Come Play"

By Josh Johnson

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello is featured on a new song called "Come Play" alongside K-pop group Stray Kids and Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko.

The track was recorded for the second season of the animated Netflix series Arcane, which is set in the universe of the League of Legends video game.

You can listen to "Come Play" now via digital outlets. It's also included in the newly premiered Arcane season 2 trailer, streaming on YouTube.

Arcane season 2, which will also mark the show's final season, premieres Nov. 9. Its soundtrack also includes Twenty One Pilots, FEVER 333, Royal & the Serpent and Linkin Park's new song, "Heavy Is the Crown," as well as Imagine Dragons and JID's "Enemy," which serves as the show's theme.

