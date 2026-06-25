Tom Morello pulls out of European solo tour to care for his mother

Tom Morello has dropped out of his solo tour of Europe in order to care for his 102-year-old mother, Mary Morello.

"My dear mom, Mary Morello is back in the hospital and I'm headed home to help look after her," the Rage Against the Machine guitarist writes in an Instagram post. "Rocking the UK & Europe with you all this summer has been incredible and I [can't] wait to be back with you and continue this movement that we started. With much love, unity and power."

Morello previously postponed scheduled headlining shows in London and Paris earlier in June. Refunds for those shows will now be issued at point of purchase.

Morello is set to perform at the Newport Folk Festival in July, followed by a run of U.S. dates in September. He'll then host his Power to the People festival in Columbia, Maryland, in October.

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