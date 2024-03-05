Tom Morello & others shred Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child" to celebrate 70th anniversary of Fender Strat

Tom Morello is part of an all-star jam of Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)," released by Fender in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Stratocaster guitar.

Along with the Rage Against the Machine shredder, the performance features Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil and Nile Rodgers, as well as guitarists including Ari O'neal, Rei and Tash Sultana. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Hendrix was known for playing a Stratocaster, while Morello teamed up with Fender to create his signature Soul Power Strat.

"Jimi Hendrix, David Gilmour, Jeff Beck, Ritchie Blackmore, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Andy Gill of Gang of Four and Brother Wayne Kramer of the mighty MC5 have all wielded the Strat in inspirational ways," Morello says. "My 'Soul Power' Strat allowed me to unlock a new era of sound and fury in Audioslave."

Fender has also unveiled a new line of 70th anniversary Stratocaster in honor of the milestone.

