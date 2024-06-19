Tom Morello guests on new Jake Clemons song, "Born Like Me"

By Josh Johnson

Tom Morello guests on a new song called "Born Like Me" by Jake Clemons, saxophonist for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

The track, which also features Americana artist Allison Russell, premieres Wednesday in commemoration of Juneteenth.

"'Born Like Me' as both a song and a music video is one of my most deep reaching artistic efforts to date," Clemons, the nephew of late E Street Band legend Clarence Clemons, says.

"The song was written at a time when the turmoil of the unjust executions of our American brothers and sisters were being captured on camera and highlighted amongst a wide media backdrop," Jake continues. "A time when the realities of such painful discrepancies in our justice system were being brought into focus as voices crying for a stronger sense of humanity were ringing in the streets."

You can watch the "Born Like Me" video on YouTube.

Morello previously shared the stage with Jake when he played guitar in the E Street Band from 2012 to 2014.

