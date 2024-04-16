Tom DeLonge announces signature Starcaster guitar with Fender

Tom DeLonge is shooting for the stars with his latest collaboration with Fender.

The blink-182 rocker has announced the signature Tom DeLonge Starcaster, a semi-hollow, offset guitar that's "perfect for playing chunky power chords and crunchy riffs."

"I love this guitar, I really do. It's the coolest guitar ever made," DeLonge says. "Firstly, it is called a Starcaster -- that's the most important thing. It goes to space and expands your mind."

"I made some changes to the original Starcaster," he continues. "I've streamlined the electronics, added the 70s headstock to round out the weight, and chose the matte finish with black hardware, so its look matches its modern feel. This guitar shows my evolution as a player but also has the hallmarks of where I came from and what I'm about."

The Tom DeLonge Starcaster costs $1,199.99 and comes in four finishes: shoreline gold, surf green, Olympic white and shell pink. For more info, visit Fender.com.

DeLonge previously worked with Fender on a signature Stratocaster guitar.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

