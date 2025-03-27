Tom DeLonge teases future projects with To the Stars company

2021 Lollapalooza - Day 3 Michael Hickey/Getty Images (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

While he's back in blink-182, Tom DeLonge continues to be busy with his To the Stars company, which produced films, books and other projects often related to the "All the Small Things" rocker's UFO enthusiasm.

DeLonge has shared a Facebook post detailing current To the Stars projects in the works, including collaborations with Netflix, Sony, Tubi and Legendary, and with the writers of shows such as Band of Brothers and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

"Not to mention a secret Feature I am directing this year based on one of our Novels that is soon to be released," DeLonge writes. "So… lots of cool stuff. Quietly building dreams over here."

DeLonge's directorial debut, Monsters of California, was released in 2023.

Meanwhile, DeLonge and blink have a number of U.S. festival sets scheduled starting in September, including Sea.Hear.Now, Shaky Knees, Aftershock and When We Were Young.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

