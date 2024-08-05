Tom DeLonge laughs off negative blink-182 Lollapalooza review: "I love this band"

By Josh Johnson

Blink-182 is riding high off a headlining performance on the closing night of Lollapalooza, and not even a negative review can bring Tom DeLonge down.

In an Instagram post, DeLonge has shared a screenshot of a recap published by The Daily Illini, the University of Illinois' student newspaper, headlined, "blink-182's performance distastefully closes Lollapalooza."

While the reviewer acknowledges blink's set was "filled with lively songs and an engaged audience," they felt that was overshadowed by "all-too-memorable, odious remarks" made by DeLonge and Mark Hoppus throughout the performance.

"Why are two older men ... who have wives and children, making jokes about sleeping with the other's mother?" the writer asks.

DeLonge writes in his post, "oh my god, I'm dying hahaha f***, I love this band."

Blink-182 has been touring in support of their 2023 comeback album, ONE MORE TIME... . The outing continues Tuesday in Minneapolis.

