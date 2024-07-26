Tom DeLonge guests on new Amy Shark song, "My Only Friend"

Wonderlick/RCA Records

By Josh Johnson

Tom DeLonge guests on a new song called "My Only Friend" from Amy Shark.

"The song is about those moments in life when you're in a situation with someone you love, whether a party, a dinner, a wedding - and you feel for them, you're worried about them, and they seem alone in the corner while you know everyone," Shark shares. "It's isolating for them but your love and care for them is stronger than the moment and the people around you. Sometimes you feel they just need to hear the words, don't worry, I got you, you're my only friend."

You can listen to "My Only Friend" now via digital outlets. It'll also appear on Shark's upcoming album, Sunday Sadness, due out Aug. 16.

In collaborating with DeLonge, Shark now completes the blink-182 trifecta; she's previously released songs with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

DeLonge and blink are currently on tour supporting their comeback album, ONE MORE TIME... .

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!