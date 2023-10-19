Thurston Moore doesn't "foresee" a Sonic Youth reunion, but says it's "always going to be on the table"

Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore ponders the possibility that the band could reunite in a new interview with The New York Times.

"Everybody wants us to get back together," Moore says. "I don't foresee it happening because I think maybe it's a little too unwieldy at this point ... I'd rather be like the Beatles and never get back together."

However, Moore doesn't completely shut the idea, saying it would be "really worthwhile" for Sonic Youth to reunite.

"[It's] something that's always going to be on the table," he says.

Of course, there remains the question of Moore's relationship with bassist Kim Gordon. The two had been married for 27 years before splitting up in 2011, leading to Sonic Youth's disbandment.

In response to a question about if he and Gordon could share the same stage again, Moore says, "We're adults."

"We can find our peace in this kind of situation," he says. "We're very connected in our family with my daughter and my nieces and everything. It's not like some hate-fest or anything."

Moore is set to release a new memoir, Sonic Life, on October 24. Earlier this month, Moore shared that he'd canceled his U.S. book tour due to a health issue, which he now reveals is a longstanding condition related to his heart rhythm.

"This year, it became slightly concerning," Moore says. "I was finding myself at times to be so weak I could hardly walk around the neighborhood."

Moore adds, though, that his "prognosis is very good," and his book tour through the U.K., where he now lives, is still on schedule.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.