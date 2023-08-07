Throw on: Turnstile taking the mound for first pitch at Baltimore Orioles game

Gina Wetzler/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Turnstile is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at an upcoming Baltimore Orioles baseball game.

The "Holiday" rockers, who hail from Baltimore, will take the mound at Camden Yards ahead of their hometown team's battle against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros on Tuesday, August 8.

Ahead of their trip to the ballpark, Turnstile's been playing arenas during the summer while opening for Blink-182's reunion tour. They'll also be playing a number of upcoming festivals, including Riot Fest, Louder than Life and Aftershock.

Turnstile's most recent album is 2021's GLOW ON, which spawned the Grammy-nominated singles "Holiday" and "Blackout."

