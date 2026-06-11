Three Days Grace premieres video for ﻿'Alienation'﻿ song 'Don't Wanna Go Home Tonight'

'Alienation' album artwork. (RCA Records)
By Josh Johnson

Three Days Grace has premiered the video for "Don't Wanna Go Home Tonight," a track off the band's latest album, 2025's Alienation.

In contrast to the song's title, the video finds the Canadian rockers returning to their hometown of Asphodel-Norwood, Ontario, cut with throwback footage and photos of the band members growing up.

You can watch the "Don't Wanna Go Home Tonight" video streaming now on YouTube.

Alienation marked 3DG's first album since original frontman Adam Gontier returned to the band in 2024, forming a two-singer lineup alongside longtime vocalist Matt Walst. It also includes the singles "Mayday," "Apologies" and "Kill Me Fast."

Three Days Grace will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of Alienation in October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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