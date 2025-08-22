Three Days Grace feels confidence to 'try to conquer the world again' with revamped lineup

Three Days Grace's new album, Alienation, is out now. It marks the band's first record with returning frontman Adam Gontier, forming a two-vocalist lineup alongside longtime 3DG singer Matt Walst.

Gontier had previously left Three Days Grace in 2013, but, as drummer Neil Sanderson tells ABC Audio, there weren't any hard feelings to overcome in welcoming him back into the group.

"Any sort of hatchet burying was done a while ago," Sanderson says.

Sanderson adds there was "no awkwardness" in beginning to write again with Gontier after over 10 years.

"It felt like time had stood still in a lot of ways ... in the writing process of sitting with acoustic guitars and flushing out what we all agree are the most exciting ideas," Sanderson says.

Said process confirmed to all the members of Three Days Grace that they had something with their revamped lineup.

"Once all that felt naturally and organically happening, then it gave us a lot of confidence that we were gonna be able to all get on a bus together and go out and try to conquer the world again," Sanderson says.

Alienation includes the singles "Mayday" and "Apologies." Three Days Grace will launch a U.S. tour in support of the album alongside Breaking Benjamin Aug. 29 in Ridgedale, Missouri.

