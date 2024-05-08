Thom Yorke shares video for ﻿'Confidenza'﻿ soundtrack song "Four Ways in Time"

XL Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Thom Yorke has shared the video for "Four Ways in Time," a song from his score to the Italian film Confidenza.

The clip, streaming on YouTube, features a scene from Confidenza featuring actor Elio Germano climbing into a cardboard box — a strange image reflected in the Radiohead frontman's eerie vocals.

Confidenza and its soundtrack were released in April. It marks Yorke's second film score, following 2018's Suspiria.

Yorke's Radiohead and The Smile bandmate Jonny Greenwood, of course, is a prolific movie composer, having scored films including Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood, The Master and Phantom Thread.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!