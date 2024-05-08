Thom Yorke shares video for ﻿'Confidenza'﻿ soundtrack song "Four Ways in Time"

Thom Yorke has shared the video for "Four Ways in Time," a song from his score to the Italian film Confidenza.

The clip, streaming on YouTube, features a scene from Confidenza featuring actor Elio Germano climbing into a cardboard box — a strange image reflected in the Radiohead frontman's eerie vocals.

Confidenza and its soundtrack were released in April. It marks Yorke's second film score, following 2018's Suspiria.

Yorke's Radiohead and The Smile bandmate Jonny Greenwood, of course, is a prolific movie composer, having scored films including Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood, The Master and Phantom Thread.

