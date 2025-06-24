Thom Yorke premieres video for ﻿'Smoke'﻿ song 'Dialing In'

Radiohead's Thom Yorke has premiered the video for his solo song "Dialing In," which is used as the theme for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Smoke.

Befitting of the show's title, the "Dialing In" video could certainly be described as smoky — it only shows glimpses of different images underneath a haze of smoldering flames. You can watch it now on YouTube.

Smoke premieres on Friday. It stars Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett as investigators into a pair of serial arsonists.

"Dialing In" follows Yorke's May album, Tall Tales, recorded in collaboration with electronic musician Mark Pritchard.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

