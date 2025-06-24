Thom Yorke premieres video for ﻿'Smoke'﻿ song 'Dialing In'

Platoon
By Josh Johnson

Radiohead's Thom Yorke has premiered the video for his solo song "Dialing In," which is used as the theme for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Smoke.

Befitting of the show's title, the "Dialing In" video could certainly be described as smoky — it only shows glimpses of different images underneath a haze of smoldering flames. You can watch it now on YouTube.

Smoke premieres on Friday. It stars Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett as investigators into a pair of serial arsonists.

"Dialing In" follows Yorke's May album, Tall Tales, recorded in collaboration with electronic musician Mark Pritchard.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

