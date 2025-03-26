Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard announce ﻿'Tall Tales'﻿ screening event

Radiohead's Thom Yorke and electronic musician Mark Pritchard have announced a screening event celebrating the release of their collaborative album, Tall Tales.

The Tall Tales visual experience, premiering in theaters on May 8, features a film directed, animated and edited by visual artist Jonathan Zawada accompanying a playback of the record.

You can watch the Tall Tales film trailer on YouTube. For more info on the project, visit Tall-Tales.info.

Tall Tales the album drops May 9.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.