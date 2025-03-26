Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard announce ﻿'Tall Tales'﻿ screening event

Warp Records
By Josh Johnson

Radiohead's Thom Yorke and electronic musician Mark Pritchard have announced a screening event celebrating the release of their collaborative album, Tall Tales.

The Tall Tales visual experience, premiering in theaters on May 8, features a film directed, animated and edited by visual artist Jonathan Zawada accompanying a playback of the record.

You can watch the Tall Tales film trailer on YouTube. For more info on the project, visit Tall-Tales.info.

Tall Tales the album drops May 9.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!