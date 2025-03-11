Thom Yorke announces collaborative album with Mark Pritchard, '﻿Tall Tales'

After working together on the song "Back in the Game," Radiohead's Thom Yorke has announced a full collaborative album with electronic musician Mark Pritchard.

The record is called Tall Tales and is due out May 9. It includes "Back in the Game" and a second cut, titled "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice," which is out now.

Tall Tales will be accompanied by a feature-length film made by visual artist Jonathan Zawada, who created the videos for "Back in the Game" and "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice." More details regarding the one-night-only screening will be announced shortly.

Aside from working with Pritchard, Yorke has mostly been busy with the band The Smile, which also includes Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood. The group put out two albums in 2024, Wall of Eyes and Cutouts.

