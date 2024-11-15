This is what you asked for: Linkin Park's '﻿From Zero﻿' is here

Linkin Park's comeback album, From Zero, is here.

From Zero is the long-awaited follow-up to 2017's One More Light, Linkin Park's final record with frontman Chester Bennington, who died just two months after its release. After performing a tribute show to Bennington later that year, Linkin Park went into an indefinite hiatus.

Over the next seven years, the status of Linkin Park remained in question, as the band only surfaced briefly to promote archival projects. Those questions were finally answered in September 2024 when Linkin Park returned to the live stage for the first time since 2017 with a new singer, Emily Armstrong of the band Dead Sara.

During the show, which streamed online, Linkin Park debuted the single "The Emptiness Machine" and announced the details of From Zero. They also introduced another new member, drummer Colin Brittain. Original drummer Rob Bourdon elected not to take part in the reunion.

"The Emptiness Machine" quickly reached #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock and Alternative Airplay charts. It was followed by three more advance tracks: "Heavy Is the Crown," "Over Each Other" and "Two Faced."

Amidst all the excitement about Linkin Park's return, there was also controversy regarding Armstrong's reported ties to Scientology and convicted rapist Danny Masterson. Armstrong soon put out a statement saying that she did attend a hearing during Masterson's trial, adding, "Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have."

"I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes," she said.

To celebrate the album announcement, Linkin Park has played a number of one-off shows around the world. They're playing São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, and the first six songs will stream live on YouTube.

Linkin Park will launch a full world tour in 2025.

