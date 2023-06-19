This is the Dua Lipa song that brought Trent Reznor to tears

We now know exactly which Dua Lipa song brought Trent Reznor to tears.

As previously reported, the Nine Inch Nails frontman talked about his thoughts on pop music during an interview on producer Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast, explaining that while he's long not been a fan of the genre -- "I think it sucks, generally," he quipped -- he developed a different perspective while watching his 6-year-old daughter sing along to one of Lipa's songs.

"She's so into it, it was so cool," Reznor said of his daughter. "This is her music. This is her thing."

He continued, "It really reminded me that the art of writing a well-crafted song ... I teared up listening to a Dua Lipa track the other day, 'cause it was just a really well done piece of music."

After the music site Stereogum posted about the interview on Instagram, a reader left a comment wondering which Lipa track made the "Hurt" rocker cry. Reznor responded by revealing the culprit was Lipa's hit "Levitating."

"Her execution was spot on," Reznor shared. "When she got to the 'sugarboo' line it broke me."

