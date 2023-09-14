Thirty Seconds to "Minerva": Jared Leto recorded an unreleased song with Chino Moreno

Somewhere in the world exists a recording featuring Jared Leto and Chino Moreno.

Speaking with Apple Music 1, the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman reveals that he and the Deftones vocalist collaborated on an unreleased track about 10 years ago called "Artifact," which is also the title of Leto's 2012 documentary.

"It's a rock song for sure," Leto shares. "I remember [Moreno] showed up, he's like, 'Yeah, I'm down. Let's do this,' which was great because I'm a huge fan of his and Deftones. I mean incredible, incredible band. Great, great, great band. For me, it was Deftones and Tool."

As for whether we'll ever to get hear the collaboration, Leto teases, "Maybe I'll look for that song, if I can find it."

In the meantime, Thirty Seconds to Mars will release a new album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, on Friday, September 15. There may be even more new Mars music in the works, which Leto compares to the sound of 2009's This Is War album.

"I have an album that I've been working on in the background of things that's kind of a rock record for the ages, hopefully," Leto says. "Maybe, like, one part f*** you, one-part goodbye and one part, 'Let's just celebrate this other thing that we do.'"

