Thirty Seconds to Meows: Jared Leto attends Met Gala in full-body cat costume

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By Josh Johnson

After bringing a replica of his decapitated head to the Met Gala in 2019, Jared Leto brought a cat-itated head to 2023's star-studded event.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman showed up to this year's edition of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit in New York City wearing a full-body cat costume.

The outfit was a tribute to the famously pampered cat of late designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose work inspired the 2023 Met Gala theme.

Leto, by the way, is set to star as Lagerfeld in an upcoming biopic.

In addition to shocking fashion red carpets, Leto has been working on new Thirty Seconds to Mars music to follow the band's 2018 album, AMERICA. A new track is set to premiere next Monday, May 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!