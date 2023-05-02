Thirty Seconds to Meows: Jared Leto attends Met Gala in full-body cat costume

After bringing a replica of his decapitated head to the Met Gala in 2019, Jared Leto brought a cat-itated head to 2023's star-studded event.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman showed up to this year's edition of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit in New York City wearing a full-body cat costume.

The outfit was a tribute to the famously pampered cat of late designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose work inspired the 2023 Met Gala theme.

Leto, by the way, is set to star as Lagerfeld in an upcoming biopic.

In addition to shocking fashion red carpets, Leto has been working on new Thirty Seconds to Mars music to follow the band's 2018 album, AMERICA. A new track is set to premiere next Monday, May 8.

