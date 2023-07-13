Thirty Seconds to Mars teases "aspirational" new 'End of the World' song, "Get Up Kid"

Thirty Seconds to Mars is teasing a new song called "Get Up Kid," which will appear on the band's upcoming album, It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day.

"'Get Up Kid' is a reminder," frontman Jared Leto says in a Facebook post previewing the tune. "It's really like writing a letter to yourself, your younger self."

"I've always had an affinity for aspirational songs," he continues. "They've affected me greatly in my life, songs that give me something to hold onto. And 'Get Up Kid' is, for us, it's that kind of song. We hope that people find that connection with it."

"Get Up Kid" premieres Friday, July 14.

It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, the follow-up to 2018's AMERICA, will be released September 15. It also includes the previously released songs "Stuck" and "Life Is Beautiful."

You can catch Thirty Seconds to Mars live at a number of upcoming U.S. festivals, including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and When We Were Young.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.