Thirty Seconds to Mars goes to ﻿'Wheel of Fortune'﻿ to promote world tour

Jared Leto Climbs the Empire State Building to Launch Thirty Seconds to Mars’ World Tour Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

Having already climbed the Empire State Building, Jared Leto has turned to another icon of American culture to promote Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2024 world tour.

The band has shared a new video in which Jared and Shannon Leto act as Wheel of Fortune contestants, complete with appearances by Pat Sajak and Vanna White. In the clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, Jared tells Sajak that he used to watch Wheel of Fortune with his grandmother Ruby.

"How's Grandma Ruby doing?" Sajak asks.

"She's gone, Pat," Jared replies, and not, as Sajak guesses, "out of town."

Sajak's attempt at game show banter with Shannon doesn't go much better, as the drummer gives almost exclusively monosyllabic answers.

When it comes time for the word puzzle, both Jared and Shannon guess the letter "z," which is wrong both times. That's when the third contestant, named Mary, jumps in for the solve: "Thirty Seconds to Mars World Tour!"

"Thx so much to the incredible Wheel of Fortune and the absolutely iconic Pat Sajak and Vanna White for letting us be the worst contestants ever," the Letos write in the video's description. "Very grateful to be a part of this great show. A dream come true for Shannon and me. This one is for you Grama Ruby."

Thirty Seconds to Mars' tour will support their new album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, which dropped in September. The U.S. leg launches in July.

