Thirty Seconds to Mars shares new ﻿'It's the End of the World﻿' song, "Get Up Kid"

Thirty Seconds to Mars has shared a new song called "Get Up Kid," a track off their upcoming album, It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day.

"Get Up Kid" is described as a "stirring, emotionally-charged anthem of resilience and transformation." Frontman Jared Leto previously likened the tune to "writing a letter to yourself, your younger self."

You can listen to "Get Up Kid" now via digital outlets.

It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, the follow-up to 2018's AMERICA, will be released September 15. It also includes the previously released songs "Stuck" and "Life Is Beautiful."

You can catch Thirty Seconds to Mars live at a number of upcoming U.S. festivals, including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and When We Were Young.

