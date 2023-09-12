Thirty Seconds to Mars shares new ﻿'It's the End of the World﻿' track, "World on Fire"

By Josh Johnson

Thirty Seconds to Mars has shared a new song called "World on Fire," a track off their upcoming album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.

You can listen to "World on Fire" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, the follow-up to 2018's AMERICA, drops Friday, September 15. It also features the lead single "Stuck" as well as the cuts "Life Is Beautiful," "Seasons" and "Get Up Kid."

The video for "Stuck" is nominated for Best Alternative at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, taking place Tuesday, September 12. Frontman Jared Leto will also present during the ceremony.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

