Thirty Seconds to Mars brings changed interests, tastes & ideas to new '﻿It's the End of the World'﻿ album

As heard on the singles "Stuck" and "Seasons," Thirty Seconds to Mars' new album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, brings new elements to the band's sound. Speaking with ABC News, frontman Jared Leto shared what pushes him and his brother and bandmate Shannon Leto toward that sonic experimentation.

"If you wait five, six years to make an album — generally, we're pretty slow — your tastes change, you change, your interests change, your ideas change," Jared explained. "And your music changes."

"We've been, I think, always open to exploring new types of music," he added. "That keeps us excited, it keeps us invigorated. And we like it."

Overall, Jared feels that It's the End is a "very, very different" Thirty Seconds to Mars album.

"There are some elements of it that ... kind of feel like old school Thirty Seconds to Mars," he said. "But also ... a step in a new direction."

It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day is out now, and Thirty Seconds to Mars will launch a U.S. tour in July. Meanwhile, the band's just dropped a new remix of "Stuck" in collaboration with DJ and producer TroyBoi.

